1111 Lincoln Residences offers enchanting South Beach rooftop lofts near Lincoln Road

An enthralling new project in Miami Beach has launched sales in 1111 Lincoln Residences, a mixed-use development designed by Robert Wennett and Herzog & de Meuron that features two intriguing rooftop residences just off Lincoln Road.

Similar to their statement garage at 1111 Lincoln Road, which shatters the traditional design of a parking garage, these new 2,155-square-foot lofts are poised to add a new page to South Beach’s residential playbook.

The uniqueness here is the courtyard concept, bringing a zen-like feel to an area highly populated with foot traffic. While most luxury residences in Miami Beach are all about seeing as much of the outside as possible, with a bay to the west and an ocean to the east, the view at 1111 Lincoln Residences is focused within its own walls.

Listed at $3.8 million, these three-bedroom smart homes boast 1,550 square feet of exterior space in the form of a Raymond Jungles-designed courtyard with honed stone flooring, a pergola and shade trees.

Eloy Carmenate, who is listing the homes with Mick Duchon, says the concept is almost identical to the towering gardens found at Wennett’s penthouse atop the garage next door, with the homes offering “some of the finest finishes” he’s ever seen.

The project includes over 100,000 square feet of office space, a multi-level parking garage beneath the residences, and event space on the seventh floor. Announced tenants include Alchemist, Jo Malone, Rosetta Bakery, and Chotto Matte, a restaurant by Kurt Zdesar featuring Peruvian and Japanese fare. Brodson Construction is the general contractor.

“Every inch of the properties has been expertly crafted and imagined by Robert Wennett, the visionary who completely redeveloped the west side of Lincoln Road,” Carmenate said. “This home offers unprecedented access to the bustling neighborhood while also offering a private retreat away from the excitement of Lincoln Road.”